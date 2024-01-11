GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 injured after TNSTC bus driven by contract worker rams lorry and two-wheeler in Vellore

January 11, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The windshield of the bus was damaged in the accident.

The windshield of the bus was damaged in the accident. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thirteen people were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed a lorry and a motorbike at Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Wednesday.

According to police, the TNSTC bus was heading to Vellore from Pernambut town when the driver, S. Udayakumar, 41, lost control of the vehicle after he tried to steer through a congested stretch and rammed a moving lorry and a two-wheeler from behind around 1 p.m. In the impact, 11 people in the bus and two on the bike were injured.

The windshield of the bus was damaged. No one in the lorry was hurt. Passers-by rescued the injured persons and alerted the Gudiyatham Town police.

The injured persons were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town. A case has been registered. Initial inquiry revealed that the driver was employed on contract on Tuesday, following the strike by transport workers’ union.

According to TNSTC officials, of a total of 616 buses in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts that come under Vellore zone, over 90% of the buses were being operated since Tuesday. Though most of the drivers were regular staff, a sizeable number of contract drivers were roped in to ensure smooth operation of buses, especially in remote areas and hilly regions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.