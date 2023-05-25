ADVERTISEMENT

13 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in Tamil Nadu

May 25, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall case tally to 36,10,453.

Coimbatore reported the highest number of fresh cases, at three. Chennai, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tiruvarur and Tiruppur reported one infection each. A passenger who arrived from the U.A.E. also tested positive for the infection.

Fourteen patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,72,288.

A total of 86 people are undergoing treatment.

