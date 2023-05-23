13 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in Tamil Nadu

May 23, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections almost doubled in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, as 13 new cases were reported. Two passengers who arrived from the U.A.E. and Singapore tested positive for the infection, as did three persons in Chennai and two in Coimbatore.

One person each was infected in Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Vellore, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

At the same time, 16 persons recovered from the infection, increasing the tally of recoveries to 35,72,256. No casualty was recorded among those under treatment. At present, 89 persons are under treatment.

