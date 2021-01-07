13 districts report under 10 cases each

CHENNAI

07 January 2021 01:12 IST

State sees 811 fresh cases, 11 deaths; Perambalur records no new infection

On a day when the State reported 811 fresh cases of COVID-19, Perambalur recorded no new infection and 13 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. The State recorded 11 more deaths, including that of a 21-year-old woman from Ranipet.

Those testing positive included seven returnees — five from West Bengal and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

A total of 228 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. With this, the city’s tally touched 2,26,937 (2,20,575 persons discharged, 2,327 active cases and 4,035 deaths). Coimbatore followed with 87 cases, while Chengalpattu and Salem saw 47 and 43 cases respectively. Tiruvallur reported 36 cases, while the remaining districts saw fewer than 30 cases each.

The State’s tally touched 8,23,181. While there were 7,665 active cases, another 943 persons were discharged after treatment. So far, 8,03,328 persons have been discharged in the State.

Another 11 persons — five in private hospitals and six in government facilities — succumbed to the infection. Till date, 12,188 persons have died. Chennai accounted for five deaths and Chengalpattu two.

The 21-year-old woman with gestational diabetes was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Vellore, with complaints of cough for seven days, and difficulty in breathing and bilateral lower limb swelling for seven days on December 22.

Her sample returned positive for COVID-19 on December 23. She died on January 4 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Two of the deceased had no co-morbidities. One of them, a 50-year-old man from Chengalpattu, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 2. He died on January 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure, right parietal sub arachnoid haemorrhage and left fronto parietal subdural haemorrhage. The remaining nine persons were aged over 60.

A total of 63,582 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 1,45,66,511. One more government laboratory — the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital, Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 68 government testing facilities and 174 private ones.