1.3 crore eligible people in Tamil Nadu yet to take the first dose of vaccines

CHENNAI

26 November 2021 00:51 IST

Health Dept. urges the unvaccinated to take the shots

Over 1.3 crore eligible people in Tamil Nadu are yet to take at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while nearly 73 lakh are due for the second, as of November 23, according to data released by the Health Department.

According to the data, 1,38,74,426 people are yet to get the first dose in the State. As many as 73,46,363 people are due for the second shot.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, in a communication to Collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation, said as per the death data collected in August, September and October, 2021, in the State, 2,011 people died of COVID-19, of which 109 deaths — only 5% — were among the unvaccinated. This too was due to delayed treatment and co-morbidities. The remaining 95% were unvaccinated people or those who had taken just a single jab, he said.

Of the 95%, around 84% (1,675) deaths were recorded among unvaccinated people and 11% (227) among those who had not taken the second shot.

“According to Tamil Nadu data, the risk of an unvaccinated person dying because of COVID-19 is 3.5 times higher that that of a vaccinated person. This is one of the substantial evidences available with us that should help the common man understand the importance of vaccination and the need to take vaccines at the earliest. We have sufficient stock of vaccines across the State,” he said.

The Health Secretary said Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Chennai, Chengalpattu and their surrounding areas were still driving the increase in infections. All districts bordering Kerala need to continue to stay alert due to frequent travel and movement of people on both sides, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan asked officials to insist that people wear masks in public places and crowded places. He urged officials to enforce COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. He said with a decline in active cases, people had stopped taking preventive measures seriously.

He pushed for the inoculation of unvaccinated eligible people and those due for the second dose.