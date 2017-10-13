13 Collectors appear before High Court

As many as 13 Collectors appeared before the Madras High Court to be briefed about the need for them to act firmly and sternly against encroachment of water bodies by “unscrupulous elements” and ensure that all kinds of water sources within their respective territorial jurisdiction were kept free from encroachments.

Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and RMT. Teekaa Raman gave the piece of advice to the Collectors of Karur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai since they had failed to file reports on steps taken to preserve water bodies in their districts.

After summoning the officials to the court, the judges said that they had been called only to be sensitised about the need to act fast on the issue of protection of water bodies. Referring to an interim order passed recently by them, the judges asked the Collectors to adhere to the directions issued in that order.

Mr. Justice Raman said that instructions could be issued to all Sub-Registrars in the State to verify the nature of properties before registering the sale deeds and desist from registering lands that had been classified as water bodies.