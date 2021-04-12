13 bonded labourers rescued

The victims hailed from Arni; owner of the wood-cutting unit arrested

Thirteen members from three families, who were working as bonded labourers in a wood cutting and charcoal unit, were rescued with the help of district officials and Released Bonded Labourers’ Association (RBLA) at Melpudhupettai village near Walajah in Ranipet district.

According to the police, the team headed by Ranipet sub-collector K. Ilambagavath raided the unit and rescued 13 members — four men, five women and four children, including a four-month-old baby.

Release certificates (RCs) have been issued to them. The police said that they were natives of Kalambur village in Arni.

They were forced to work in the unit for over three years and were underpaid. The owner of the unit, identified as Arun Kumar, has been arrested.