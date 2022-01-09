Watch | 12th century Chola temple lies in ruins

09 January 2022 10:40 IST

A video on the Apatsahayeswarar temple

The Apatsahayeswarar temple at Tukkachchi near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu is an important historical monument. But it lies in a dilapidated state now.

Read more: Ray of hope for the ruined Chola temple

Reporting: B. Kolappan

Video: M. Srinath

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram

Production: Preethi Ramamoorthy