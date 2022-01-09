Tamil Nadu
09 January 2022 10:40 IST
Watch | 12th century Chola temple lies in ruins
Updated: 09 January 2022 10:40 IST
A video on the Apatsahayeswarar temple
The Apatsahayeswarar temple at Tukkachchi near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu is an important historical monument. But it lies in a dilapidated state now.
Read more: Ray of hope for the ruined Chola temple
Reporting: B. Kolappan
Video: M. Srinath
Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram
Production: Preethi Ramamoorthy
