12th Century Chola temple in Tukkachchi emerges anew from ruin

April 26, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Chennai

Even two years ago, the 12th Century Apatsahayeswarar Temple at Tukkachchi near Kumbakonam resembled the abandoned Angkor Wat in Cambodia. The temple tower was overgrown with vegetation, the outer wall was damaged, and the Durgai Amman shrine was derelict, with its roof collapsed.

Now, the temple, which was built by Rajendra Chola I and expanded by Kulottunga Chola and Vikrama Chola, is emerging anew from destruction, thanks to a detailed project report prepared by IIT Madras for its restoration, and to the copious financial assistance from a Coimbatore-based donor, who wishes not to be named.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu announced in the Assembly that the temple was being restored at a cost of ₹5.50 crore.

HR&CE sources said 70% of the work had been completed, and the next task would be to rebuild the outer wall. The Kumbhabhishekam may be performed in the Tamil month of Karthikai or Thai (between November 2023 and January 2024).

A detailed project report prepared by the National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures (NCSHS), Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, categorised the restoration of the historic fabric of the temple into three degrees based on the complexity of the damage. The temple premises stand on 9,870 square metres.

Arun Menon, coordinator, NCSHS, says, “The higher degree of intervention involves dismantling and reconstruction in precarious locations with heavy structural damage. The intermediate degree of intervention involves consolidation and strengthening, particularly in-situ repairs and retrofit techniques at a member or component level.” A lower degree of intervention involves surface treatments (surface cleaning) and repairs to non-structural components and embellishments.

The temple exemplifies the evolution of Chola art and architecture during the later Chola period. According to the IIT report, the plan of the temple complex followed the concept of Padavinyasam, and the 81 Pada model in the temple is called Paramasayipadam.

“Significant damage is observed in the multi-leaf stone masonry walls and brick masonry in the vimanas due to tree root penetration, causing widening of joints, wall-bulging and detachment of outer stone fascia and eventual collapse in some locations,” the report says.

The report also identifies site-level interventions within a comprehensive site management plan that can be carried out in phases, which must be supported by further investigations, especially archaeological excavations.