12,996 candidates receive tentative allotment in TNEA counselling

334 participate under 7.5% preferential quota for govt. school students

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 21:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first round of engineering counselling, 12,996 candidates out of 17,258 in various categories have received tentative allotment of seats as of Thursday.

Of the 14,546 general academic category candidates, 12,294 had filled their choices, while 11,595 were given provisional allotments. Among the provisional allotments, 5,233 candidates expressed their willingness to enrol, while 4,269 sought for an upward movement.

Of the 1,886 candidates who participated under the vocational stream, 1,132 filled their choices, while 996 got tentative allotments. Of the 1,027 who confirmed their choices, 776 accepted the seats and expressed interest to join, whereas 73 opted for upward movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 334 candidates participated under the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students. Of these, 278 filled their choices, and seats were tentatively allotted to 274. Of the 266 candidates who confirmed their choices, 185 are willing to join the allotted colleges, while 67 have opted for upward movement, in case vacancies arise.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Similarly, in the vocational stream, of the 492 candidates who participated, 21 opted for upward movement and 83 have planned to join. As many as 189 candidates had filled their choices, while 131 received tentative allotment. As many as 155 candidates gave their confirmation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
College admission
engineering
higher education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app