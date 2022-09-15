12,996 candidates receive tentative allotment in TNEA counselling

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first round of engineering counselling, 12,996 candidates out of 17,258 in various categories have received tentative allotment of seats as of Thursday.

Of the 14,546 general academic category candidates, 12,294 had filled their choices, while 11,595 were given provisional allotments. Among the provisional allotments, 5,233 candidates expressed their willingness to enrol, while 4,269 sought for an upward movement.

Of the 1,886 candidates who participated under the vocational stream, 1,132 filled their choices, while 996 got tentative allotments. Of the 1,027 who confirmed their choices, 776 accepted the seats and expressed interest to join, whereas 73 opted for upward movement.

As many as 334 candidates participated under the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students. Of these, 278 filled their choices, and seats were tentatively allotted to 274. Of the 266 candidates who confirmed their choices, 185 are willing to join the allotted colleges, while 67 have opted for upward movement, in case vacancies arise.

Similarly, in the vocational stream, of the 492 candidates who participated, 21 opted for upward movement and 83 have planned to join. As many as 189 candidates had filled their choices, while 131 received tentative allotment. As many as 155 candidates gave their confirmation.