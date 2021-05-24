Tamil Nadu

12.85 lakh vaccine doses distributed to cover 18+ years in Tamil Nadu

A person aged above 18 was vaccinated at a camp in Coimbatore on May 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 24 May 2021 01:44 IST
Updated: 23 May 2021 23:30 IST

Director of Public Health has instructed deputy directors to vaccinate the priority population/beneficiaries on priority basis.

The State medical and family welfare department has distributed 12.85 lakhs vaccine doses for 18+ years age category to the districts.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam has instructed deputy directors to vaccinate the priority population/beneficiaries on priority basis.

They have been urged to complete the vaccination in a week.

They have been advised to organise camps covering each category in specified place/time rather than asking them to come to PHC.

“But It should be linked to a nearby PHC for entering their performance,” he has said.

The district health officials have been requested to coordinate through the associations, industrial owners and head of departments to ensure better coordination and coverage and minimal wastage.

