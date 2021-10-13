1,280 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Only Chennai, Coimbatore log 100-plus cases; no deaths reported in 23 districts

On a day when 1,280 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, only Chennai and Coimbatore recorded 100-plus fresh cases and 23 districts reported no COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Some districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, registered a small rise in fresh cases. There were 173 cases in Chennai and 145 in Coimbatore.

In Chengalpattu, 98 persons tested positive and in Erode 82 cases were reported. There were 78 cases in Tiruppur and 63 cases in Tiruvallur. Namakkal recorded 62 cases. Salem and Thanjavur reported 58 and 55 cases respectively.

Seven districts reported fewer than 10 cases each: Ariyalur (6), Dindigul (7), Perambalur (2), Sivagangai (9), Tenkasi (2), Theni (5) and Virudhunagar (6). The fresh cases pushed the State’s overall tally to 26,82,137.

The State recorded 19 deaths, taking the toll to 35,833. There were three deaths in Coimbatore while Dharmapuri and Thoothukudi recorded two deaths each. Chennai recorded one fatality.

The deceased included a 37-year-old man from Salem who had no co-morbidity. He was admitted to a private hospital in Salem on October 10 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for five days and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another 1,453 persons, including 176 persons in Chennai and 143 in Coimbatore, were discharged. This took the total recoveries so far to 26,30,654.

The State’s active caseload dropped to 15,650. This included 1,835 persons in Chennai, 1,593 persons in Coimbatore and 1,141 persons in Chengalpattu.

As many as 1,38,772 samples were tested in the State. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 4,88,80,069.