128 arrested in Kallakurichi violence case

School buses were set ablaze as violence broke out at a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district four days after the death of a class XII girl, suspecting foul play. | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 18, 2022 11:59 IST

Violence erupted on July 17 following the death a Class XII girl at a private school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on July 13

A day after massive violence broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district following the death of a Class XII girl, the police arrested 128 persons and booked them under sections of rioting and provisions under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act among others.

The accused, all residents of various areas in Kallakurichi district, were produced before a local court.

It may be recalled that a hostel staff member found the body of the girl, an inmate of the hostel, on the ground floor of the premises on July 13. The police said a suicide note was found in which the girl had accused two of her teachers of humiliating her in front of classmates for not concentrating on her studies and that she was depressed over this.

The police have already arrested the school’s chairman, secretary, principal and two teachers in connection with the incident.

A police official said a case had been registered at Chinnasalem police station against the accused who indulged in violence on the school premises under various IPC sections, including 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 294 b (uttering obscenities), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 II. The case has now been transferred to the CB-CID.

On Sunday, violence broke out in the area after a large number of locals and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the private school and stormed into the premises. The agitators ransacked the school and burnt at least 12 buses and three tractors. A police bus was also set ablaze and nine police vehicles, including a riot control vehicle, were damaged.

Meanwhile, a number of private schools in Kallakurichi district remained closed on Monday. Sources said the management of the schools had intimated parents about the decision on Sunday evening.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).