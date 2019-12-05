1.25 lakh saplings planted across the Vellore district: District Collector

More than 1.25 lakh saplings have been planted in the combined Vellore district, said District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram.

In an effort to set up a biodiversity park, the District Administration has planted more than 60 varieties of saplings across 6,109 villages in the district in the recent past, Mr. Sundaram added.

“This efforts would pay dividends in the next few years. According to a recent report by the regional meteorological department, Vellore district, which was witnessed an average temperature of 37 degrees Celsius now experiences 41 degrees Celsius due to climate change. The district, which witnessed 1,140mm rainfall every year, is now recording only 936mm. In the past 20 years, the average temperature has increased by 15% and the rainfall has decreased by 10%,” he said.

“The trees may be categorised into two types— shade-giving trees and fruit- bearing trees. These trees would avert groundwater depletion, help boost biodiversity, and balance malnutrition and anaemia among children,” Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said.