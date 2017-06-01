1.25 lakh register for engineering courses

Around 1.25 lakh students have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year.

It is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.

According to the data accessed from the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), this year may mark the lowest ever registration /application form purchased yet.

Last year, when TNEA introduced the online process of registration and sale of application forms, as many as 2,48,760 candidates had registered but only 1,80,334 had paid the application fee. After processing, 1,31,182 candidates were declared eligible to participate in counselling. In 2015, TNEA sold 1,80,515 forms but only 1,54,238 applied for seats.

According to the All India Council of Technical Education officials, as many as 2.5 lakh seats, including those under management quota, will be available in engineering courses this year.

Vacancies on the rise

In the last five years, the number of vacancies has been rising steadily. Since 2014, almost half the seats under TNEA have remained vacant. Officials, however, said the vacancies were because many self-financing colleges opted to surrender their management quota seats as they could not fill them.

J. Indumathi, selection secretary of TNEA 2017, said registration and payment would be accepted till 11.59 p.m. on Wednesday. The last date for submitting filled-in forms is June 3.