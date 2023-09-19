1.25 lakh children to get vitamin supplements in Villupuram

The Health Department has targeted 1.25 lakh children in the age group of six months to five years in Villupuram district in its campaign against Vitamin A deficiency, which began on Tuesday.
According to an official, the drops were administered by the nurses at immunisation sites set up at anganwadi centres. While 1 ml dose was administered to children in the age group of six months to 11 months, 2 ml dose was given to children in the age group of one year to five years.
The campaign will run till September 25.
