1.25 lakh children to get vitamin supplements in Villupuram

September 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Health Department has targeted 1.25 lakh children in the age group of six months to five years in Villupuram district in its campaign against Vitamin A deficiency, which began on Tuesday.

According to an official, the drops were administered by the nurses at immunisation sites set up at anganwadi centres. While 1 ml dose was administered to children in the age group of six months to 11 months, 2 ml dose was given to children in the age group of one year to five years.

The campaign will run till September 25.