125 fresh cases in Madurai

Madurai recorded 125 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with which the district’s overall tally of positive cases went up to 71,566.

A total of 185 persons were discharged from hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

Two fatalities were also reported in the district, increasing its death toll to 1,075.

Virudhunagar on Tuesday registered six deaths to have an overall toll of 519. All the victims were aged above 50. Three of the deaths were reported on May 30, June 9 and 10.

A total of 98 persons tested positive and 148 persons were discharged in the district.