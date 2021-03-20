Tamil Nadu

1,24,581 persons vaccinated so far

Another 1,24,581 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Till date, 19,66,845 persons were inoculated in the State.

Of 1,24,581 persons, 46,881 were senior citizens. While 40,252 persons aged 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities were vaccinated, a total of 20,295 frontline workers and 17,153 healthcare workers were also covered.

Covishield was administered to 37,287 senior citizens, 31,036 persons with co-morbidities, 16,368 frontline workers and 14,980 healthcare workers, while the remaining 9,594 senior citizens, 9,216 persons with co-morbidities, 3,927 frontline workers and 2,173 healthcare workers received Covaxin. The vaccination was conducted in 3,620 sessions.

Till date, a total of 5,77,970 senior citizens, 5,43,259 healthcare workers, 4,37,455 frontline workers and 4,08,161 persons with co-morbidities were vaccinated in the State.

