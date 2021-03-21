Daily COVID-19 case count continues to rise in State

1,243 persons test positive; active case-load increases to 7,291; Chennai tops with 458 cases; eight more succumb to infection

As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Tamil Nadu, another 1,243 persons tested positive, taking the overall case tally to 8,65,693. The active case-load increased to 7,291.

There was an overall rise in fresh infections in many districts. Chennai, along with its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, accounted for 58% of the fresh cases.

While Chennai continued to top the table with 458 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 134 cases and Coimbatore 103 cases. Tiruvallur and Thanjavur recorded 87 and 85 cases respectively. There were 41 cases in Kancheepuram, 33 in Tiruppur, 28 in Salem, 22 in Tiruvarur and 21 in Kanniyakumari. There were 10 to 20 cases in 11 districts, while the number of districts that recorded fewer than 10 cases each dropped to 16.

Three returnees — one each from the UAE, Maharashtra and Rajasthan — were among those who tested positive.

The fresh cases took Chennai’s total case count to 2,41,127, while Coimbatore’s tally stood at 57,023 and that of Chengalpattu 54,206. Of the 7,291 active cases in the State, Chennai alone accounted for 2,747, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 669 and 635 active cases respectively.

There were 509 patients undergoing treatment in Tiruvallur.

Eight more persons succumbed to the infection, including two in Chennai. Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Villupuram recorded one death each. This took the toll to 12,590.

Another 634 persons were discharged after treatment.

Tamil Nadu’s vaccination coverage crossed 20 lakh as another 1,21,471 persons were vaccinated on Saturday.

So far, 20,88,316 persons have been inoculated.