123 impounded vehicles auctioned by Villupuram police
As many as 123 vehicles seized by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police in the drive against illicit liquor, were auctioned here on Friday.
According to a release, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha issued instructions to officers to dispose of the vehicles seized in prohibition raids. It said 24 four-wheelers, three auto-rickshaws, and 96 two-wheelers were auctioned. A sum of ₹24.64 lakh, earned through the auction, was credited to the public exchequer.
