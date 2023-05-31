1,225 villages in Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area not to be considered ‘urban’ for land acquisition

May 31, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to consider 1,225 villages that were included in the Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area (CMPA) last October as falling within “urban areas”.

The decision would mean 550 villages in Tiruvallur, 44 in Ranipet, 335 in Kancheepuram and 296 in Chengalpattu districts, would be considered as rural areas and hence would be able to benefit from the multiplier factor (by which the market value shall be multiplied in case the project was situated in rural areas) provided for, in a G.O. dated September 20, 2017.

For the purpose of land acquisition, the Revenue Department has decided to retain as urban areas only, “the area (including village panchayats) lying in the territorial limits of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority as on October 19, 2022.”

On October 21 last year, the government had issued an order including a total of 1,225 villages from these four districts in the CMPA which expanded its size from 1,189 sq. km. to 5,904 sq. km.

A senior official told The Hindu that without the proposed amendment, these villages would have been treated as urban areas and got much lower compensation. Though the CMDA has been expanded, these villages would be treated as rural areas for the purpose of land acquisition and given a higher multiplier.