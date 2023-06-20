122 mobile phones recovered, handed over to owners

June 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

As many as 122 mobile phones that were either missing or stolen were recovered by the Villupuram district police and handed over to the owners on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a team of Cyber Crime wing personnel recovered the missing phones by tracking the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. Once the person gives a complaint, the team keeps tracking the phone using the IMEI number.

“We get an alert if someone inserts a SIM card and starts using it”, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai handed over the phones to the respective owners at his office.

