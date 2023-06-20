HamberMenu
122 mobile phones recovered, handed over to owners

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai handed over the phones to the respective owners at his office

June 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 122 mobile phones that were either missing or stolen were recovered by the Villupuram district police and handed over to the owners on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a team of Cyber Crime wing personnel recovered the missing phones by tracking the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. Once the person gives a complaint, the team keeps tracking the phone using the IMEI number.

“We get an alert if someone inserts a SIM card and starts using it”, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai handed over the phones to the respective owners at his office.

