1,200 police personnel deployed for security, ahead of counting of votes in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE

01 May 2021 00:52 IST

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for counting of votes polled in nine assembly constituencies across four counting centres in Cuddalore district on May 2. Counting of votes polled in Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi would be taken up at the Government Periyar Arts College, Cuddalore, while votes polled in Thittakudi (Reserved) and Vriddhachalam assembly constituencies would be counted at Kolanjiappar Arts College at Vriddhachalam.

The counting centres for Panruti and Neyveli would be on Anna University campus in Panruti while the counting of votes for Chidambaram, Bhuvanagiri and Kattumannarkoil (Reserved) would be taken up in Government Arts College in B. Mutlur. The counting would begin at 8 a.m. Postal votes would be counted at the Returning Officers’ table at 8 a.m. and counting of votes in the EVMS would begin immediately after that. Fourteen tables have been arranged for each constituency. For every table, there would be a supervisor, an assistant and a micro observer, and all the 14 tables would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

According to SP M. Sree Abhinav, more than 1,200 police personnel, led by three Additional Deputy Superintendents of Police and 12 DSPs, had been deployed for security. The first tier located at 100 metres was being guarded by the local police. The inner security was being provided by Central Armed Police Forces while the outer periphery would be under the control of the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Advertising

Advertising

The votes polled in Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Tirukoyilur will be counted at seven centres.