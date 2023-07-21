HamberMenu
12 students from Tamil Nadu rescued in Himachal Pradesh

July 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 12 architecture students from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, were rescued following an intervention by the Chief Minister of that State, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

According to a press release, the intervention was made possible by Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of AICC Data Analytics Department, after the parents of one of the affected students reached out to him seeking help.

The students had reportedly travelled to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate their graduation, but they had to cut short their trip due to extreme weather conditions. They were caught between a major landslip and a flooded Beas river. The press release said Mr. Chakravarty reached out to Mr. Sukhu, who ensured their rescue.

In the press release, Mr Chakravarty thanked the Himachal Pradesh CM.

