12 school students test positive for COVID-19 across State

07 September 2021 01:13 IST

Five school teachers, including three from the same school, contract the infection in Tiruppur district

A total of 12 school students have tested positive for COVID-19 across Tamil Nadu.

Within a week of the reopening of schools, eight students from Coimbatore district tested positive for the infection. This was confirmed by officials from the Department of School Education on Monday. The affected students included three Class IX boys from the Government High School, Sulthanpet; a Class XI girl from the Government Higher Secondary School, Arasur; two Class XII girls from the Municipal Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Pollachi; a Class XII girl from the Government Higher Secondary School, Puravipalayam; and a Class IX boy from a private school near Pollachi.

All of them were asymptomatic and their health condition was stable, officials said.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha said the cases from the government schools were detected through a random sample collection exercise as part of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) healthcare initiative. A few contacts of these students underwent COVID-19 testing on Monday, she said. However, none of these schools would be closed, and regular classes would continue as usual, Ms. Geetha clarified.

Collector G.S. Sameeran said there was no need for panic as over 2,100 samples were collected from students of schools and colleges, and only eight had returned positive.

A total of five school teachers had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district as of Monday, including three teachers from the same school, officials said. No student has tested positive for the infection so far.

After a 34-year-old teacher at the Municipal High School in Nesavalar Colony tested positive for the virus on Saturday, two more tested positive on Monday. Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh said the school will remain closed from Tuesday to Thursday as a precautionary measure.

A 51-year-old man working as a part-time arts teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kolathupalayam, near Dharapuram, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. A teacher from the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Uthukuli, had tested positive on September 1. The schools concerned will function as usual on Tuesday, Mr. Ramesh added.

Chennai school shut

A school in Chennai had to close on Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grove School on Eldams Road, Teynampet, was reopened for senior classes earlier this month. “A student’s parents, who had contracted the infection, informed us that their child subsequently tested positive for the virus. We immediately reached out to the Greater Chennai Corporation, and COVID-19 tests were conducted on all teaching and non-teaching staff and students before the school was closed,” said Nanditha Krishna, president, C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation, which runs the school.

A Class X student of the Adi Dravidar Welfare School at Mullankurichi village in Pudukottai district tested positive for the infection. “The girl is undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital, and her condition is stable,” an official said.

Samples were lifted from her close contacts, teachers and fellow students. The classroom to which she belonged was disinfected and closed, but the school continues to function.

A Class IX student of the Melpattampakkam Government Higher Secondary School, near Panruti, also tested positive for COVID-19. The boy is undergoing treatment at the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, and his condition is stable.

A team from a primary health centre on Monday lifted the samples of 14 students who had been sitting close to the boy. The team also took the samples of four teachers who had interacted with him. The classroom was disinfected. The school continues to function.

A student of a private school in Tiruchi and a government school teacher in Karur tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The patients were put under home quarantine, health officials said.

After the Class XII girl student of a private school in Uyyakondan Thirumalai tested positive for the infection, the school was closed for a week. The Health Department lifted samples from Class XII teachers and recommended that the students visit the nearby primary health centre to get themselves tested if they experienced any symptoms. Disinfection work was taken up at the school on Monday.

The government school teacher tested positive for the infection after reporting mild symptoms, including a cold. She informed the school authorities when she experienced the symptoms on September 3 and went home. “We have disinfected the school, but we will not be closing it or carrying out tests. If others experience any symptoms, we have asked them to alert us, after which further action will be taken,” an official said.