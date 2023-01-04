12 new COVID-19 infections reported in Tamil Nadu

January 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Another 12 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the tally of those who have been infected in Tamil Nadu so far to 35,94,478. In Chennai four more persons tested positive, while in Chengalpattu three new infections were reported. Salem, Kancheepurum, Dindigul and Coimbatore each recorded one fresh infection.

Of the 2,208 persons whose samples were tested using RT-PCR from among the 93,743 international passengers 16 persons’ samples returned positive. Of them five are under home isolation while others have either been discharged or have been notified elsewhere as well.

On Wednesday another 11 persons were declared to have recovered pushing the tally of those who have recovered to 35,56,339 so far. The State recorded no casualty among persons under treatment and the toll currently is 38,049. As on date 90 persons are under treatment, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.