12 new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,548 with 12 new cases reported on January 16.

While a total of 20,021 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 183. The district's death toll is 34.

In Ranipet district, 6 cases were reported positive, taking the total to 16,038.

In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,536, with six new cases on Saturday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 11 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,294.

Out of this, 18,953 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 58.