12 new cases recorded in Vellore

VELLORE

11 March 2021 01:07 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,080 with 12 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 20,655 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 74. The district's death toll is 351.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,262. In Tirupattur district, one new case was reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,650.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruvannamalai district, seven new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,535. Out of this, 19,227 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 24.