12 more TN fishermen arrested; Stalin seeks their release from Lankan custody

Published - October 28, 2024 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As 12 more fishermen from Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting to secure the release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats.

“The arrests have become a festering issue that calls for constructive diplomatic efforts. This recurrent issue continues to pose a severe threat to the livelihood, safety, and security of the fishermen and their families in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin contended.

A copy of the letter was shared with the media. Since January this year, 30 such incidents have occurred and 140 fishermen and 200 fishing boats are in the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities.

“I urge your immediate intervention to take up this issue on a high-priority basis to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities,” Mr. Stalin underlined.

