12 kg gold dumped in sea recovered near Rameswaram

February 09, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Twelve kgs of gold that was dumped in the sea by a few suspects near Mandapam on Wednesday were recovered on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

According to sources, a team of sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and a Coast Guard team kept watch on the sea following intelligence inputs on smuggling of gold in the early hours of Wednesday.

When the officials approached a suspected boat, those sailing in it dumped unidentified object into the sea. After whisking them away for enquiry, the officials deployed scuba divers in search of the gold.

After winding up the search operation on Wednesday evening, the officials resumed the search on Thursday with deep divers from Thoothukudi.

According to sources, a bag containing gold bars, weighing 12 kg, was recovered on Thursday afternoon.

Further investigation is underway.

