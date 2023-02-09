HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 kg gold dumped in sea recovered near Rameswaram

The search operation continued for the second day on Thursday, with the help of deep divers from Thoothukudi. A bag containing gold bars was then recovered from sea

February 09, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Indian Coast Guard personnel launched a search for mysterious objects that were thrown into the sea from a boat in Mandapam south sea on February 8, 2023. Scuba divers were engaged in the search operation. File

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Indian Coast Guard personnel launched a search for mysterious objects that were thrown into the sea from a boat in Mandapam south sea on February 8, 2023. Scuba divers were engaged in the search operation. File | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Twelve kgs of gold that was dumped in the sea by a few suspects near Mandapam on Wednesday were recovered on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

According to sources, a team of sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and a Coast Guard team kept watch on the sea following intelligence inputs on smuggling of gold in the early hours of Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu’s heightened border challenge

When the officials approached a suspected boat, those sailing in it dumped unidentified object into the sea. After whisking them away for enquiry, the officials deployed scuba divers in search of the gold.

After winding up the search operation on Wednesday evening, the officials resumed the search on Thursday with deep divers from Thoothukudi.

According to sources, a bag containing gold bars, weighing 12 kg, was recovered on Thursday afternoon.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Madurai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.