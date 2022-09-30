12 injured as gas cylinder godown goes up in flames near Oragadam

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
September 30, 2022 11:32 IST

Twelve persons were injured in a fire that broke out at a gas cylinder godown near Oragadam on Wednesday evening.

The police said the fire broke out when cylinders were being unloaded at the godown at Devariyambakkam in the evening. One of the cylinders burst and it led to a fire. It quickly spread to the entire godown. As there were many cylinders, each started exploding one after the another, said the police.

All the 12 injured were sent to the Government General Hospital, Chennai. Fire tender vehicles from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Walajabad and Sriperumbudur were pressed into service.

After visiting the injured at the hospital, Minister T.M. Anbarsan said six of the 12 were critical and they would be sent to the Government Kilpauk Hospital. An inquiry will be conducted into the cause of fire, he said. 

