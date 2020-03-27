12 Indonesians confined to mosque

Twelve Indonesian nationals, who arrived at Adhiramapattinam in Thanjavur district five days ago, have been quarantined at a mosque.

On Thursday, the district Revenue Department officials received information that some foreign nationals and people from other States were staying at the mosque on C.M.P. Street, Adhiramapattinam.

Village administrative officer Asarudeen he visited the mosque on C.M.P. Street, Adhiramapattinam with police and officials and found 12 persons from Indonesia staying there. Along with them, 10 persons each from Kolkata and Bengaluru were found staying at the mosque since March 23. Subsequently, the officials stamped their hands.

The officials decided to put under home quarantine 50 persons who returned to Adhiramapattinam from Japan, Italy and the U.S. and 75 construction workers from Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.