12 Indonesians confined to mosque

Twelve Indonesian nationals, who arrived at Adhiramapattinam in Thanjavur district five days ago, have been quarantined at a mosque.
On Thursday, the district Revenue Department officials received information that some foreign nationals and people from other States were staying at the mosque on C.M.P. Street, Adhiramapattinam.
Village administrative officer Asarudeen he visited the mosque on C.M.P. Street, Adhiramapattinam with police and officials and found 12 persons from Indonesia staying there. Along with them, 10 persons each from Kolkata and Bengaluru were found staying at the mosque since March 23. Subsequently, the officials stamped their hands.
The officials decided to put under home quarantine 50 persons who returned to Adhiramapattinam from Japan, Italy and the U.S. and 75 construction workers from Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.