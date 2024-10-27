ADVERTISEMENT

12 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged illegal fishing

Updated - October 27, 2024 02:09 pm IST - Colombo

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen for poaching, raising total to 462 in 2024, sparking tensions with India

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday (October 27, 2024) arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, according to an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: CM Stalin requests Jaishankar to release T.N. fishermen from Sri Lanka

With the latest arrest, the number of Indian nationals apprehended this year by the island nation in such incidents has risen to 462.

The fishermen were arrested, and their trawler was seized off the coast of Point Pedro, Jaffna, in the northern province, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

16 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The 12 apprehended fishermen were escorted to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sri Lankan Navy has “held 62 Indian fishing boats and 462 Indian fishermen in island waters thus far in 2024 and handed them over to authorities for legal action,” the statement said.

17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sri Lankan Fisheries Ministry has announced that a 12-member Indian team will arrive here on Tuesday to discuss the recurring problem between the neighbours.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US