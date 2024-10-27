GIFT a SubscriptionGift
12 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged illegal fishing

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen for poaching, raising total to 462 in 2024, sparking tensions with India

Published - October 27, 2024 01:41 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday (October 27, 2024) arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, according to an official statement.

Also read: CM Stalin requests Jaishankar to release T.N. fishermen from Sri Lanka

With the latest arrest, the number of Indian nationals apprehended this year by the island nation in such incidents has risen to 462.

The fishermen were arrested, and their trawler was seized off the coast of Point Pedro, Jaffna, in the northern province, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release.

16 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The 12 apprehended fishermen were escorted to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action, it said.

The Sri Lankan Navy has “held 62 Indian fishing boats and 462 Indian fishermen in island waters thus far in 2024 and handed them over to authorities for legal action,” the statement said.

17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Sri Lankan Fisheries Ministry has announced that a 12-member Indian team will arrive here on Tuesday to discuss the recurring problem between the neighbours.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

Published - October 27, 2024 01:41 pm IST

