12 idols stolen from Jain temple in Thanjavur

Twelve idols, including Panchaloha ones, were found stolen from the Atheeswarar Jain temple at Karanthai in Thanjavur district on Sunday. The stolen idols were said to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

When the priests entered the temple in the morning, they found that the rear door had been broken open. The temple authorities lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur West police. As the intruders had sprayed foam on two of the three CCTV cameras installed at vantage points around the 600-year-old temple, the footage from the affected cameras was not clear. The police are trying to gain leads from the footage obtained from the other camera.