Tamil Nadu

12 idols stolen from Jain temple in Thanjavur

more-in

Twelve idols, including Panchaloha ones, were found stolen from the Atheeswarar Jain temple at Karanthai in Thanjavur district on Sunday. The stolen idols were said to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

When the priests entered the temple in the morning, they found that the rear door had been broken open. The temple authorities lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur West police. As the intruders had sprayed foam on two of the three CCTV cameras installed at vantage points around the 600-year-old temple, the footage from the affected cameras was not clear. The police are trying to gain leads from the footage obtained from the other camera.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 1:04:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/12-idols-stolen-from-jain-temple-in-thanjavur/article30602661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY