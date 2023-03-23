ADVERTISEMENT

12 fishermen from Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

March 23, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Coastal Security Group sources said while fishing near Neduntheevu they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy and arrested on the charge of trespassing. 

R Rajaram

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Twelve fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing while fishing near Neduntheevu in the early hours on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Six fishermen from Jegathapattinam and an equal number from Kottaipattinam coastal villages in the district ventured into the sea for fishing in separate mechanised boats on March 22 morning. 

Coastal Security Group sources said the 12 fishermen were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy and arrested on the charge of trespassing. 

The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai naval base for inquiry. 

The sources identified the arrested fishermen as N. Muruganandham (40), T. Visagalingam (50), K. Nayil (21), S. Bharathidasan (52), K. Sasikumar (25), R. Ravi (26), K. Sivakumar (43), D. Kalaiarasan (23), S. Lokeswaran (24), R. Sakthi (25), M. Prabhu (35) and S. Sundaramoorthy (45).

