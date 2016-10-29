12 dialysis units sanctioned for Tiruvannamalai

Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) will have a full-fledged dialysis facility with 12 dialysis units very soon, District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere said. Probably the unit may come up in old Government Hospital building in Chengam Road.

At present, there is no dialysis facility in GTMCH. There was no such facility even in the erstwhile District Headquarters Hospital here. Rangammal Memorial Hospital located in Chengam Road is the only hospital that has dialysis facility and it provides service for a fees.

To a question from a farmer at the District Level Farmers Grievance Day meeting held at collectorate on Friday, District Collector Prashant M. Wadanere said that 12 dialysis units were to be installed in Tiruvannamalai. He said the dean of GTMC had sought permission to use old government hospital building to set up the facility and that would be decided upon soon.

R. Jayanthi, Dean, GTMC, said that each unit would cost about Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh and a reverse osmosis plant would be built at the facility to supply treated water required for dialysis units. It might take a couple of months before the facility could be set up, she added.