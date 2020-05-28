12 deaths, 827 new COVID-19 cases in T.N.

Eleven of the deaths took place in Chennai. Among them was a 36-year-old man, who had pulmonary tuberculosis and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 24. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 25 and died on May 27 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, hemoptysis and aspiration pneumonitis.

A 44-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on May 15. He died on May 26 due to acute coronary syndrome, inferior wall myocardial infarction, first degree block, cardiogenic shock, diabetes and systemic hypertension.

A 54-year-old man with diabetes and systemic hypertension was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of breathing difficulty and fever on May 26. He died on Wednesday due to severe acute respiratory syndrome. A 64-year-old man with diabetes and coronary artery disease was admitted to RGGGH on May 27. A COVID-19 test was done in a private hospital and the sample returned positive for the infection the same day. He died within five hours of admission of cardiopulmonary arrest and acute coronary syndrome.

The Minister said that the State had been maintaining a mortality rate of 0.7%. “In some cases, private hospitals are referring patients to government hospitals at the last minute at night. We are unable to save them in half an hour. Early diagnosis is our strategy. We have issued strict protocols to private hospitals and have asked them to adhere to them,” he said.

Apart from Chennai, there were 45 new cases in Chengalpattu, 38 in Tiruvallur, 19 in Kancheepuram and 16 in Tiruvannamalai. Among the new cases, 74 persons had returned from Maharashtra and 20 from Karnataka. Four persons, who returned from Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana by flights, haved also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister added that till now, a total of 1,253 persons, who returned from other States, had tested positive for COVID-19 in T.N. - 936 from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 26 from Karnataka, 17 from Delhi, 19 from West Bengal, 10 from Kerala and 10 from Rajasthan.

“Today alone, we have tested 12,246 samples. Till now, we have tested a total of 4,55,216 samples. The more we test, more cases are reported. We are transparent in declaring positive cases. There is no need to fear about the numbers, and this should not be politicised too,” he said.

Dr. Vijayabaskar pointed out that many people were still not wearing masks in public places. “When we visit containment zones such as in Royapuram and Pulianthope, people put on a mask on seeing officials. We are continuously emphasising this for their safety,” he said.

“If people find it so difficult to wear cloth masks and complain about not being able to breathe, think about doctors, staff nurses and laboratory technicians. Air conditioners are turned off in all hospitals. With the soaring temperature, medical and paramedical staff wear coveralls, goggles, head cover, N95 masks and double gloves. They have scars on the skin and behind the ears,” he explained.

At RGGGH, which has taken up trials for convalescent plasma therapy, seven patients had received plasma and were making a recovery, he said, adding, “As part of the ICMR solidarity trial, a patient received remdesivir and is doing well.”

The Minister said that special measures were being taken to contain COVID-19 in Chennai. All persons with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness were being tested as per protocol. “We are going beyond ICMR guidelines and are testing pregnant women and home contacts of positive patients,” he said.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)