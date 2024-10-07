12-day training programme in digital manufacturing and production to be held at IIT-M

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) Pravartak Technologies Foundation will offer a 12-day training programme for engineering students in digital manufacturing and production. This is open to students with either mechanical, manufacturing, or production backgrounds and is being offered in partnership with Swayam Plus. Final-year engineering students or those who have completed their degrees may apply.

At the end of the session, high-performers will be offered placement assistance. The training will focus on digital manufacturing, equipping students with industry-ready technical skills. Interested candidates must register before October 10. Pravartak will select the students, and training sessions will be held on the IIT-M campus from October 14 to 26. Those interested can register through iitmpravartak.org,in/digital_mfg_practice.

The Institute’s dean (planning) R. Sarathi said the course aimed to bridge the gap between idealised concepts learned from foundational courses in engineering and the real world. “The contents of the training programme for engineering students are identified through the skill gap between the curriculum and a practicing engineer,” he said, adding that the course content was designed to cover modules such as modelling, basic manufacturing, digital manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 8 company housing a technology innovation hub on sensors, networking, actuators, and control systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology under its national mission on interdisciplinary cyber physical systems and hosted by the IIT-M.

The programme has been designed in collaboration with industry experts to deliver hands-on training in latest technology and processes. The Central Skill Training Facility at the institute will provide placement assistance and connect final-year students with start-ups and mechanical and manufacturing companies. The course includes practice on 3D modelling and printing, CAM, and CNC programme and machining. The course also provides knowledge on the stages of product development, prototyping, and testing.

Trained candidates will be eligible to apply for posts in manufacturing, research and development, or product development start-ups.