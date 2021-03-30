1,19,885 persons vaccinated across State

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:12 IST

Overall coverage reaches 28,73,708

On Monday, 1,19,885 people received COVID-19 vaccines across the State. The overall vaccination coverage reached 28,73,708.

Among those vaccinated were 47,078 people aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 46,915 senior citizens. As many as 9,485 healthcare workers and 16,407 frontline workers were also vaccinated, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Vaccination was held in 4,761 sessions. A total of 7,821 healthcare workers, 14,147 frontline workers, 41,226 people with co-morbidities and 41,154 senior citizens received Covishield.

Among those who received Covaxin were 5,852 people who had co-morbidities and 5,761 senior citizens.