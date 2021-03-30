Tamil Nadu

1,19,885 persons vaccinated across State

On Monday, 1,19,885 people received COVID-19 vaccines across the State. The overall vaccination coverage reached 28,73,708.

Among those vaccinated were 47,078 people aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 46,915 senior citizens. As many as 9,485 healthcare workers and 16,407 frontline workers were also vaccinated, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Vaccination was held in 4,761 sessions. A total of 7,821 healthcare workers, 14,147 frontline workers, 41,226 people with co-morbidities and 41,154 senior citizens received Covishield.

Among those who received Covaxin were 5,852 people who had co-morbidities and 5,761 senior citizens.

Comments
Related Articles

Sansar Sangeet Utsav goes online

PIL plea in HC to subject all candidates to COVID-19 test

TN Assembly elections | Civic woes a drag on Tourism Minister’s constituency

TN Assembly polls | Tough contest in the southernmost district

Former AIADMK MLA convicted in assets case

PIL plea in HC to subject all candidates to COVID-19 test

T.N. Assembly polls | BJP seeking to implement divisive ideology through ‘slave AIADMK’: Karat

TN Assembly polls | 10.5% quota for Vanniyars a provisional arrangement, says Panneerselvam

T.N. Assembly polls | Election results should be a lesson to the country, says Yechury

T.N. Assembly polls | Independent accuses DMK candidate of distributing gifts

TN Assembly polls | Winning is not priority, it is about making a point, says transgender Radha

T.N. Assembly polls | Murugan demands action against Raja

T.N. Assembly polls | Madras HC closes contempt plea moved against Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

T.N Assembly polls | AIADMK-DMK clash: 13 including Pollachi Jayaraman, son booked

T.N. Assembly polls | DMK alliance will work to bring education into State list, says Alagiri

T.N. Assembly polls | Only 14 prisoners in the State will exercise in their franchise

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | ‘Cash for cops’ case handed over to CB-CID

TN Assembly polls | What is the ideology of MNM, asks CPI’s D. Raja

TN Assembly polls | Over 500 critical polling stations, nearly 11,000 vulnerable booths across TN

TN Assembly polls | Dhinakaran booked for defamatory speech
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 1:13:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/119885-persons-vaccinated-across-state/article34193966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY