Tamil Nadu government plans to construct 1,186 houses in Kannappar Thidal in Egmore: Minister

April 19, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Chennai

The State government will construct more houses on 1.83 acres in Kannappar Thidal in Egmore constituency by including the land owned by the Greater Chennai Corporation, said T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In his reply to DMK MLA I. Paranthaman, who represents the constituency, the Minister said the government had sought permission from the Corporation to construct houses by demolishing the derelict commercial complex and annexing the land adjacent to it.

“The original plan was to construct 132 houses, each measuring 400 square feet. Since the Corporation wanted to construct more houses, 594 houses measuring 250 square feet each and 572 houses measuring 350 square feet each will be constructed,” said Mr. Anbarasan, who also holds the portfolio of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

When Mr. Paranthaman asked about handing over houses to allottees in Santhosh Nagar, the Minister said 520 houses had been constructed at a cost of ₹72 crore. “Work is in progress to obtain drinking water and sewage connection. A total of 272 houses will be given to those who already lived there, and the rest will be given to the allottees,” he said.