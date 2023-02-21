116 T.N. Congress members inducted into All India Congress Committee

February 21, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 91 elected members and 25 co-opted members from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) have been inducted into the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the central decision making body of the Indian National Congress.

According to an official release, TNCC’s elected MLAs, MPs, office-bearers, heads of frontal organisations and ex-presidents and office-bearers of the past, have been inducted into the AICC, while 25 members including Congress leader S.M. Hidayatullah, commentator Anand Srinivasan and a few others have been nominated.

Speaking about the list, A. Gopanna, State vice president, TNCC, said, “It is a well-balanced list, which takes into account the various sections of the party. Credit must be given to the AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao.”

Further more, other party sources pointed out that the supporters of TNCC leaders who have taken a confrontational path with the current TNCC leadership in recent times appear to have been overlooked while a majority of the members elected and nominated to AICC have a cordial relationship with TNCC.

Lakshmi Ramachandran, spokesperson and a first-generation politician, who has been elected to AICC for the first time, said, “Being a first-generation politician, it has been a journey of discovery within the Congress party organisation for me. As somebody who deeply believes in the ideology of our party, I consider my election to the AICC as an opportunity to strengthen our leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision and the persistent struggle against the politics of hate and othering. I feel rejuvenated to work for my party, to usher in a new era of a positive social atmosphere and a brighter economy.”