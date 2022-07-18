1.16 lakh candidates expected to participate in TNEA counselling

1,33,400 aspirants have paid the initial counselling fee

As of Monday, a total of 1,16,183 candidates have uploaded their certificates, indicating that they are keen to participate in the single-window counselling for engineering programmes to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee.

Till date, 1,33,400 candidates have paid the initial counselling fee, while 1,84,371 have registered.

The Directorate of Technical Education started the admission process on June 20 with a mandate to close the portal on July 19. However, following a delay in the publication of results by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Higher Education Minister announced that the portal will remain open for five days from the date the results are published.

TNEA officials said following the extension, they expected 15,000 more candidates to register. However, it remained to be seen how many would upload the certificates. “We expect the same number of candidates as last year,” an official said.

Last year, 1,38,533 aspirants had uploaded their certificates and 1,43,774 registered. In 2020, while 1,31,436 candidates had paid the registration fees by the last date, 1.14 lakh had uploaded their certificates.

This year, as of Monday, 3,89,969 candidates had registered for counselling for government arts and science college seats. As many as 2,86,564 had completed the counselling fee payment, and 3,21,198 had completed the application process.