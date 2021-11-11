1,150 mobile medical units operating in T.N.: Minister

CHENNAI

In view of the rains, as many as 1,150 mobile medical units have started to operate across the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

In the last three days, a total of 74,283 persons were screened through medical camps held at 1,858 places and through 965 mobile medical units in the State. Majority of the persons screened were treated for fever, diarrhoea, cold and minor injuries, he said, according to a press release.

In line with this, 400 mobile medical units were launched at an event at Ayappakkam on Wednesday. In addition to this, 750 jeeps would also take forward medical assistance across the State. The Health department has spent ₹120 crore on medicines required to treat rain-related illnesses.

On COVID-19 vaccination, he said so far, 5,73,30,450 persons were vaccinated through government vaccination centres, while 26,82,556 persons were vaccinated through private centres. The overall coverage so far has crossed six crore — 6,00,18,006.