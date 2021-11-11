Tamil Nadu

1,150 mobile medical units operating in T.N.: Minister

In view of the rains, as many as 1,150 mobile medical units have started to operate across the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

In the last three days, a total of 74,283 persons were screened through medical camps held at 1,858 places and through 965 mobile medical units in the State. Majority of the persons screened were treated for fever, diarrhoea, cold and minor injuries, he said, according to a press release.

In line with this, 400 mobile medical units were launched at an event at Ayappakkam on Wednesday. In addition to this, 750 jeeps would also take forward medical assistance across the State. The Health department has spent ₹120 crore on medicines required to treat rain-related illnesses.

On COVID-19 vaccination, he said so far, 5,73,30,450 persons were vaccinated through government vaccination centres, while 26,82,556 persons were vaccinated through private centres. The overall coverage so far has crossed six crore — 6,00,18,006.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 12:34:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/1150-mobile-medical-units-operating-in-tn-minister/article37429707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY