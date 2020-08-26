1.14 lakh applicants to take part in TNEA counselling

Random numbers will be generated on Wednesday

Over 1.14 lakh candidates have uploaded their certificates for seat allotment through the single window counselling for engineering admission. The last date to upload certificates was Monday.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 officials said 1,60,834 candidates had registered, and 1,31,436 aspirants had paid the registration fees.

The TNEA officials said random numbers for each applicant would be generated on Wednesday by Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan.

In 2019-20, of the 1,49,821 seats in the government quota, 1,08,932 seats had been filled, the Minister had informed during the announcement of online counselling last month. This year, 465 colleges had registered for counselling but that number was expected to increase as colleges could add seats till August 15.

The All-India Council for Technical Education had since then revised the deadline to September 15. Anna University officials, however, said barring a few colleges, all others had sent the data.

“We are waiting for the colleges to send us data. The process should be over in a few days,” an official said.

New courses

The University has given permission to affiliated colleges and autonomous colleges to offer new courses. According to an official, as many as 10 new courses had been permitted.

Quite a few colleges have announced courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics and Automation. Some autonomous and affiliated colleges in western regions of the State have introduced these courses either as B. Tech or B.E. programmes. But others are in a wait-and-watch mode.

The principal of a college in the western region said, “We are a bit apprehensive. We would rather wait and watch how the courses progress. Besides, we have just received autonomous status. May be next year we will introduce them.”

The AICTE has extended the deadline for completion of the first round of counselling and seat allotment till October 20.